Ajax line up Xavi Hernandez as No.1 managerial candidate

Outgoing Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is being lined up for an immediate switch to Dutch giants Ajax.

Xavi has no plans to reverse his decision over leaving Barcelona this summer despite a strong run of recent form.

With their UEFA Champions League campaign now over, and a La Liga title defence effectively ended, Xavi is sticking to his guns.

Despite initial rumours that he was looking to take a break before picking up a fresh role that could change in the months ahead.

Ajax are planning on major changes in Amsterdam ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after already missing out on Champions League qualification.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, the club are determined to bring in Xavi to replace John van ‘t Schip, with the former Spain international viewed as the ideal candidate to revive their fortunes.

With Xavi leaving Barcelona, Ajax will not be required to pay a compensation fee, and he could be offered a contract until 2026.