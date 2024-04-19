Agents of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in talks with Bayern Munich

It’s been a week in the spotlight for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who was sent off against Paris Saint-Germain as they were eliminated from the Champions League. He then fuelled rumours of a rift between himself and Ilkay Gundogan, following the German’s comments about said defeat. Now Araujo is reportedly in talks to leave the club.

Those events aren’t related but Lluis Canut has told Onze that Araujo’s agents are in talks with Bayern Munich over a contract, should the German side complete a deal with Barcelona for him. They will try to agree terms with Araujo before opening talks with Barcelona. Just as worrying for the Blaugrana, albeit it was opinion not information, but Canut explained that the price tag may be as low as €65-70m for the Uruguayan.

Araujo himself commented that contract talks are going well with Barcelona, and claims that he is happy at the club. While the second part is not in doubt, talks have been going on for months now with no concrete advances.

His contract with Barcelona is up in 2026, and they had promised to improve his salary as soon as possible. If they cannot find a new deal with Araujo though, it would make sense to sell him this summer, and still more so given the club’s financial situation. With few other valuable players that Barcelona are willing to sell, or are willing to leave Barcelona, increasingly a deal for the 24-year-old looks likely.