WATCH: Jude Bellingham explains why Manchester City win was extra special and Carlo Ancelotti virtue

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was forced to show his value without the ball on Wednesday night, as his side outlasted Manchester City to make it through to the Champions League semi-finals on penalties. For the 20-year-old, it tasted extra sweet.

Albeit, he had played a crucial part in Los Blancos’ goal, as he helped set Fede Valverde loose on the right before he found Rodrygo. Like the rest of the Real Madrid side, it was a victory of commitment and mental strength.

After the match, Bellingham took the time out to speak to the English press, talking with Laura Woods, Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott. He explained to them that the win was even more sweet, as it was the first time that his brother Jobe Bellingham, who plays for Sunderland, had watched one of his professional games for Real Madrid in person.

Meanwhile he would go on to say that while other top sides tend to have very set structures, one of the virtues of Carlo Ancelotti, beyond his typical relaxed nature, was finding a way for his players to play with freedom.

Certainly it has been one of the keys to their success, given Ancelotti was not given a typical front three to work with this season, inventing a forward out of Bellingham initially, and then using two left wingers (by nature) as their forward line.