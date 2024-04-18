Terrible performance against Paris Saint-Germain casts serious doubt over Barcelona star’s future

Several Barcelona players delivered a poor performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, which culminated in the Catalan giants exiting the Champions League after a 6-4 aggregate defeat. Perhaps no one performed as poorly as Joao Cancelo, who has been blamed for two of PSG’s four goals at the Estadi Olimpic.

Cancelo lost Ousmane Dembele at the back post for PSG’s equaliser, and also gave away the penalty that allowed the French champions to take the lead on aggregate. His performance was very poorly received by members of the Barcelona board, who are now unsure as to whether another deal with Manchester City should be pursued in the summer, as reported by Sport.

However, for now at least, the club’s intention is to organise another loan agreement with Man City. On this occasion, they want to include a mandatory buy clause, which would ensure that he stays in Catalonia on a permanent basis.

Man City are demanding at least €40m for Cancelo, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Al Hilal in recent months. However, his priority is to remain at Barcelona.