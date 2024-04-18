Ronald Araujo contradicts reports on Barcelona contract renewal

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to be one of the key names in the summer transfer market, as the Blaugrana try to lower their wage bill, hold onto their best players and bring in cash to balance their accounts. The Uruguayan has said that talks over a new deal are going well though.

Araujo’s deal is up in 2026, and if they cannot agree a new deal, it would make sense to sell him this summer in order to bring in a large fee for the 24-year-old defender. Contract talks are believed to have been opened in February.

While speaking at an event with compatriot and Girona captain Cristhian Stuani, Araujo was asked about his situation.

“The truth is that it is going well. The club has started talks with my agents. We are thinking about these games and what remains of the season. And when the season is over, they will sit down and talk.”

Araújo: "My foul on Barcola? It was 50/50. I'm sad like all Culers, we wanted to be able to qualify for the semis." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 18, 2024

Later in the press conference, in addition to being questioned on Ilkay Gundogan calling him out, he was asked if he was closer to leaving or staying.

“There is always talk about the future and proposals. Every year it will be like this, but I am happy in Barcelona, ​​my family is happy. When I go out I give everything and I want Barca to be the Barca of old. And until the end I will always fight to the death for this shirt,” he told Diario AS.

This goes against the information that has leaked out on Araujo’s renewal. Over the last two months, sources have said that there have been no concrete advances in talks between the two parties over the last couple of months. With reports that Araujo could fetch €80-100m on the market, Barcelona are certainly in a tricky spot.