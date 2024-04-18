Real Madrid will not sign starlet from Bayer Leverkusen this summer despite having option to buy

Back in the summer of 2022, Real Madrid agreed a one-year loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen for teenage striker Iker Bravo, who has previously been at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy. That agreement was extended by another 12 months last summer, as Los Blancos continued to run the rule over a potential permanent signing.

Bravo started this season with Real Madrid Castilla, but he has dropped down to Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side in recent months, having been unfancied by Raul Gonzalez. He has been in good form since dropping down, although his efforts have not been enough to convince Los Blancos to sign him on a permanent basis, as per Relevo.

Real Madrid have a buy option for Bravo, worth between €8-10m, although they are aware that Leverkusen would accept a reduced fee. However, they believe that his contributions over the last two seasons have not been enough, so that decision has been made that he won’t be signing.

Bravo will return to Leverkusen in the summer, although he does not intend to stay here. He has offers from Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal, so it does appear that he will be on the move this summer – just not back to Real Madrid.