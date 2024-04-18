Real Madrid receive Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal fitness boosts ahead of El Clasico

After successfully overcoming a 120-minute long battle with Manchester City on Wednesday night, which ensured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Real Madrid will now start looking ahead to another titanic battle on Sunday – El Clasico.

Barcelona come to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, and Los Blancos will be aiming to end their bitter rivals’ faint hopes of winning La Liga this season. The good news for them is that they will be at almost-full strength for the showdown.

This is because Marca have reported that Real Madrid suffered no injuries during the match against Man City. Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal were both struggling by the time they were substituted at the Etihad Stadium, but neither player is injured – it was simply a case of fatigue and tiredness.

It means that Carlo Ancelotti can count on his entire squad against Barcelona, aside from long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba. It gives Real Madrid the best chance of ending the La Liga title race this weekend.