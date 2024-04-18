Milan distanced from Real Madrid playmaker linked with exit door this summer

Real Madrid are euphoric after their victory over Manchester City, one which owed plenty to the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and Andriy Lunin, that is to say the supporting cast that are not necessarily starters in normal circumstances. Were it last season, Dani Ceballos might have been included in that list.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been used almost as a last resort this season, whereas last year he had a series of important cameos in the second half of the season. That and Carlo Ancelotti’s insistence led to a new four-year deal last summer, but given his lack of game time, he has been linked with an exit next summer.

Surprisingly, Atletico Madrid were linked with a move for Ceballos, while Milan have also been suggested as a potential destination. However CM have reported that Milan are not prioritising a move for a midfielder of his characteristics, despite an attractive reported €8m valuation.

It would be something of a surprise if he moved for so little, but no doubt if Ceballos is keen to keep the peak of his career ahead of him, then it will likely involve a move. As the likes of Vazquez and Nacho have demonstrated though, life as a rotational option at the Santiago Bernabeu is not so bad.