Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez goes down with bitter response to Real Madrid defeat

Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez was understandably gutted after his side exited the Champions League quarter-finals, but was a little less gracious than might have been expected.

Real Madrid were set back on the edge of the box for almost the entirety of the 120 minutes of the game, registering just two shots on target during the 90 minutes, and not troubling Ederson much thereafter. Rodri’s frustration that they did not make their pressure pay was evident.

“To be honest, I’ve only seen one team today,” he told Mike Minay of the BBC.

“To be honest, today I only saw one team” – Rodri on defeat to Real Madrid. #ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) April 17, 2024

Speaking to Movistar+, he did give congratulations to Los Blancos.

“It is worse to try to find an explanation. They scored their only chance. Football does not pay attention to merit, it’s only about putting the ball in the net. We didn’t expect them to be so, so far deep in their setup. We had the feeling that penalties suited them better. It’s their turn again, as usual… Now we have to get the boys up, we still have things to fight for, and congratulate Madrid.”

Rodri: "No nos esperábamos que estuvieran tan metidos atrás" 😞 "En los penaltis les ha vuelto a tocar, como de normal…". #LaCasaDelFútbol #UCL pic.twitter.com/APafsalKnH — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 17, 2024

“If we are more precise, we win the game. Madrid has won a tie that, in my opinion, we deserved to go through,” Rodri remarked again.

Certainly Real Madrid rode thir luck at times, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne passing up clear chances, as well as Erling Haaland hitting the bar in the first half. However Real Madrid pushed City all the way, and ensured that City would have to pull out something special to break down their defence even after the de Bruyne goal, and ultimately, City couldn’t do so before penalties.