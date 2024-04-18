Luis Enrique’s daughter dating second Spain international after split with Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

It was a topic of much amusement when Sira Martinez, daughter of Luis Enrique, began dating Ferran Torres. Not least because many can imagine Luis Enrique playing the role of intimidating father in-law quite well, but because he was Torres’ boss at the time for Spain.

Martinez was reportedly one of the reasons that Torres decided to make the switch from Manchester City to Barcelona in a €55m move in January of 2022, in order to stop the pair doing long-distance.

According to Socialite, Robin Le Normand is the second Spanish international that Sira Martinez – daughter of Luis Enrique – has dated. She split up with Barcelona's Ferran Torres last summer. pic.twitter.com/pLvDhHN6s4 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 18, 2024

The professional equestrian star split with Torres last May though, and now has been spotted with a second Spain international. According to Socialite, as carried by Sport, Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand is her latest romantic interest, with the pair reportedly spotted in an affectionate embrace at the airport in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Martinez was on her way to visiting her father in Paris, after seeing Le Normand, although it is noted that the relationship appears relatively recent.

Le Normand would have crossed paths with Luis Enrique in early March, when Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad in their Round of 16 clash in the knockout stages of the Champions League. He has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent months.

