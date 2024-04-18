Luis Enrique open to becoming Barcelona manager again as report claims of “unfinished business”

On Tuesday, Luis Enrique got one over on former club Barcelona, as he guided Paris Saint-Germain into the semi-finals of the Champions League at the Catalan side’s expense. It was a joyous occasion for the 53-year-old, who is aiming to win the competition as a manager for the second time (after 2014-15 with Barcelona).

📸 Roberto and his wife Coral. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6YuNw5S2u — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 18, 2024

With Xavi Hernandez walking away at the end of the season, Barcelona could only dream of having Lucho back in their dugout. However, according to 3cat show Barça reservat, he is keen on a return to the Catalan giants.

They claim that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has received word from a person very close to Luis Enrique that he is very keen on returning to Barcelona at some point in the future, as the Asturian believes that he doesn’t feel like he demonstrated his full capabilities as a manager, despite winning a treble in 2014-15.

However, Luis Enrique won’t be considered by Barcelona for this summer, as he has a contract with PSG until 2025. Still, club officials would surely be excited at the prospect of having one of their best managers in recent history make a sensational return.