La Liga giants and Chelsea among clubs that have scouted Paulo Dybala

Barcelona have brought in 10 different free agent signings in the last three years, and generally by this stage have had at least two wrapped up. This season that has not been the case, but no doubt they will still be on the hunt for bargains this summer given their financial crisis. One of the bargains of the summer could well be Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine playmaker is out of contract next summer, and reportedly has a €12m release clause for clubs outside of Serie A. Roma are keen to negotiate a new deal with one of their star players, but it is no surprise that other teams are interested in him too.

Previously Barcelona had been linked with Dybala, the Catalans supposedly enquiring about him. Rudy Galleti has since confirmed that Barcelona have gathered some information on the 30-year-old, as have Chelsea.

🚨⏳ Paulo #Dybala is still waiting to discuss a new contract with #ASRoma. 📄 The current agreement with the 🟡🔴 expires in 2025. 👀 Some clubs in 🇪🇺 – including #Barcelona and #Chelsea – collected some preliminary info on the 🇦🇷 and his release clause. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/dXn2hlJpuy — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 16, 2024

If Barcelona maintain their usual strategy of playing three forwards, Dybala does perhaps seem the most natural fit, given he tends to play best behind the striker. He could come off the right-hand side, but that is the position Lamine Yamal looks set to compete for. In the event Raphinha or Ferran Torres exit, then perhaps a cut-price deal for Dybala would make more sense.