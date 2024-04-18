La Liga approve Real Madrid’s request to move Real Sociedad clash, other MD33 fixtures changed too

La Liga have adhered to Real Madrid’s request to bring forward their MD33 clash with Real Sociedad by 24 hours.

On Thursday, the dates for Los Blancos’ Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich were announced. The first leg takes place at the Allianz Arena on the 30th of May, with the return leg seven days later in Madrid. Upon these being released, Real Madrid asked to push back their trip to Donostia-San Sebastian, which had been scheduled for the 27th, in order to allow an extra day of rest and preparation before the voyage to Munich.

The match between La Real and Real Madrid now takes place on the 26th at 9pm CEST. That date and time was previously set for Almeria’s hosting of Getafe, and that match will now be played at 4.15pm on Saturday the 27th. It means that Alaves-Celta has been pushed back to 6.30pm, with Atletico Madrid-Athletic Club now taking to 9pm slot, which was previously given to the La Real-Real Madrid clash.

MODIFICACIÓN | Cambian los horarios de la jornada 33 de #LALIGAEASPORTS. pic.twitter.com/GdIOH6GqOO — LALIGA (@LaLiga) April 18, 2024

Another change to the schedule has involved Barcelona, whose game against Valencia has been switched with Girona’s trip to Las Palmas. The former match will now take place at the Estadi Olimpic on Monday the 29th at 9pm, with Las Palmas-Girona now on the Saturday at 2pm.