Interim RFEF President Pedro Rocha accused of lying to judge after document emerges

Interim RFEF President Pedro Rocha was due to be declared President this week if all had gone to plan, but instead he finds himself in potential legal trouble.

Rocha has been temporarily suspended due to an investigation opened by the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) into his mandate as interim president and that of the managing board, with claims that they carried out functions that exceeded their mandate. As such, elections have been delayed, and next week a decision will be made over whether he and his board should be suspended beyond next week.

The former Head of the Extremadura Football Federation had told a judge that he was not aware of any of the details of the deal that took the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia, a deal which is also under investigation. However El Mundo allege that this is a lie, as they have released a document with the minutes of a meeting to extend their agreement with Saudi Arabia for a further three years, in which Rocha’s name appears in 2021.

It looks as if the battle for the leadership of Spanish football is set to run for some time yet. Rocha has denied all wrongdoing thus far, and intends to run in the next elections as things stand.