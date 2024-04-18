Getafe escape punishment for racial abuse towards Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna

Getafe will not be punished for the racial abuse suffered by Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna last month, after an appeal was successful.

Los Azulones had initially been handed a three-match partial stadium closure, which involved the sector where the abuse came from being shut for three home gamss, as well as a €27k fine. The individual was also identified by the authorities and has been fined €4k and banned from stadiums for a year.

Getafe appealed their ruling, and after the evidence presented, have decided that to declare the sanctions on the club null and void. It is not clear what the evidence presented was, but the RFEF Appeals Committee decided that Getafe should face no action, as per Marca.

This is the latest episode in a series of depressing events in Spanish football, with the likes of Peter Federico Gonzalez, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni facing racial abuse in the past month. Bellingham has since called for harsher punishments, but Getafe ‘keeper David Soria claimed that only the individual should be punished earlier this week.