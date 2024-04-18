City rivals Inter and AC Milan to do battle for highly-rated La Liga defender with €20m release clause

Almeria’s relegation from La Liga, which has been on the cards for the vast majority of the season, is likely to be confirmed in the next couple of weeks. At that point, they can officially start to look ahead to next season in Segunda, but before then, sales will almost certainly be made in the summer.

One player whose future looks to be away from Almeria is Marc Pubill. The 20-year-old right-back has been a rare bright point this season, and this has led to clubs keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pubill, who joined Almeria last summer from Levante, boasts Real Betis and Girona as suitors, and now, it’s been reported by Tuttomercatoweb that Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in signing the highly-rated youngster – the Nerazzurri see him as a possible replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who himself has been linked with a summer departure.

Despite their impending relegation, it appears likely that Almeria will demand Pubill’s release clause, which sits at €20m, in the event of a sale. Levante would receive 25% of that, as per a sell-on clause included in the deal last summer.