Celta Vigo tie down manager to new contract after just three matches in charge

Last month, Rafa Benitez was sacked after less than a year in charge at Celta Vigo, where he was appointed as manager last summer. The former Valencia, Real Madrid and Liverpool head coach was replaced by Claudio Giraldez, who was elevated from Celta’s B team.

Giraldez has made a decent start to life at the helm of Celta’s first team, having won one, drawn one and lost one of his opening three matches. The Galician club’s hierarchy have clearly been impressed, with talks opened over extending his contract until the end of next season.

Celta have now announced this news, with official confirmation arriving that Giraldez has signed a one-year extension. It means that he will remain in charge irrespective of what division Celta will be in next season.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Claudio Giráldez renova como adestrador do RC Celta ata 2025! #Claudio2025 #RCCelta 🩵 pic.twitter.com/7WHx4NFVQl — RC Celta (@RCCelta) April 18, 2024

Celta Vigo currently still three points clear of Cadiz, who occupy the final relegation place. Giraldez will hope that he can guide them away from the drop in these remaining seven matches of the season.