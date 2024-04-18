Barcelona

Barcelona to offer three-year contract to promising youngster that can leave for free this summer

20-year-old midfielder Marc Casado has been a regular fixture in Barcelona’s first team squad this season, although he has struggled to play much, despite absences for the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

This, along with the fact that Casado is out of contract in the summer, has led to his future looking unclear. However, Barcelona have now made their move to add clarity to the situation, as it’s been reported by Fabrizio Romano that negotiations are now underway in regards to a new deal.

Barcelona are willing to offer Casado a new three-year contract. His current deal has a one-year extension that can be triggered by the club, but they would prefer to agree new terms with the youngster.

Barcelona count on Casado for the future, as given that he acts as a pivot, he could play a crucial role for next season – this could especially be the case if the first team manager’s role is handed to Rafa Marquez, who has coached him over the last couple of years at Barca Atletic.

