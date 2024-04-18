Barcelona teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Ronald Araujo schedule meeting to address controversy

After Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan appeared take aim at teammate Ronald Araujo over his sending off, which was the massive turning point in the second leg at the Estadi Olimpic.

Gundogan believes that Araujo “should have known better” than to bring down Bradley Barcola, and the Uruguayan issued his response to the German on Thursday, which appeared to confirm that there is a rift between the pair.

According to Sport, Gundogan is surprised by the reaction to his comments. He doesn’t understand the uproar, as he believes that he did not blame anyone, no less Araujo, for Barcelona’s Champions League exit.

Nevertheless, the report states that Gundogan intends to meet with Araujo before Friday’s training session, as they attempt to clear the air ahead of El Clasico this weekend. Barcelona will want this matter put to bed as soon as possible, so that everyone can move forward.