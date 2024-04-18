Barcelona board divided on whether to accept bid in excess of €80m for star player

Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of significant speculation over the last few months. The Uruguayan defender confirmed on Thursday that talks are ongoing to extend his stay in Catalonia, but some of the club’s board are not convinced that this should be happening.

As reported by Sport, some members of the Barcelona hierarchy are open to selling Araujo this summer, provided that an offer above €80m is received. The board is aware that significant sales will be required during the transfer window, so that the club can continue to improving its ailing financial situation.

It’s noted that president Joan Laporta has not revealed his true thoughts on the matter, and his stay could be crucial in determining whether Barcelona would put Araujo on the market. He has been linked with Bayern Munich and clubs in the Premier League, so there would surely be interested parties.

Araujo’s priority is to remain at Barcelona, although for now, his future seems much less clear that he would hope it to be.