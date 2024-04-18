Barcelona alternative to Rafael Marquez has not given up hope of replacing Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona appear to be headed towards appointing Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez to replace Xavi Hernandez this summer. However one of his rivals for the job is still intent on securing the hot seat at Camp Nou.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick is still holding out hope of replacing Xavi Hernandez next season. Barcelona will sit down with Xavi after El Clasico next week to see what his conditions are for remaining in the role, as he is the first choice. It is expected that he maintains his decision to leave the club in the summer though.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Rafa Marquéz is indeed the coach best positioned to replace Xavi if he reaffirms his decision to leave. After analyzing the market, and seeing it's impossible to sign Luis Enrique, Klopp or Guardiola, Barça bet on the Mexican. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/vsm1XFuWFA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 18, 2024

As per MD, Flick will wait until next week to see what happens at Barcelona, when they begin planning next season after that meeting. The German coach has offers from the Premier League and Besiktas, but wants leave the door open to a move to Barcelona if it is a possibility.

The latest reporting is that Flick’s lack of experience in La Liga and lack of fluency in Spanish are acting against him, while the good form of Barca Atletic under Marquez and his strong relations with Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta work in his favour – as does the fact that he is the cheapest option. Flick’s agent Pini Zahavi, who has a good relationship with Laporta, was in Barcelona this week, where he and his party had six seats at Montjuic for the Barcelona clash with Paris Saint-Germain.