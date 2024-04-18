Atletico Madrid signing starved of game time despite lack of alternatives

Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, as they could not stop the flow of German attacks, either with the ball or without it. As Koke Resurreccion and Rodrigo de Paul struggled to hold down the middle of the pitch, some Rojiblanco fans might have wondered where January signing Arthur Vermeeren was.

The Belgian teenager, who has turned 19 since joining the club for €22m in January did an excellent job of breaking up Barcelona attacks earlier in the season for Royal Antwerp, but was not called upon by Diego Simeone.

Arthur Vermeeren on playing less than 90 mins since the transfer: "Going from Antwerp to Atlético is not a small thing. I have to be patient. "It's not easy but I'm just preparing at my best, then depends on the manager. I'm working hard to be 100% ready".

Simeone has remarked that Vermeeren is “trying to learn the language, getting involved with his teammates, with the dressing room. The whole path will lead him, little by little, to having minutes when we think it is appropriate,” he remarked to Diario AS.

That moment is yet to arrive though, with Vermeeren seeing just 83 minutes over three appearances since arriving. Those have been split across one start against Rayo Vallecano and two substitute appearances against Las Palmas and Cadiz.

Simeone tends to take his time bedding players into the side, as was seen with the likes of Javi Galan, now out on loan at Real Sociedad. However with Atletico short of options in the middle, exemplified by the fact that Saul Niguez continues to see significant minutes in spite of his poor form, some may be asking whether Vermeeren could not have had some of those cameo appearances.