Atletico Madrid keen on summer move for Manchester United target, Barcelona would net 20% of transfer fee

Atletico Madrid’s main aim during this summer’s transfer window is to sign a top-level centre-back. Diego Simeone’s side have struggled majorly with defensive issues this season, and the club’s hierarchy are keen to address this before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Atleti have been linked with Cristhian Mosquera, Robin Le Normand and Leandro Balerdi over the last few weeks, and now, they are also keeping tabs on Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also expected to be pursued by Manchester United during the summer. Santi Aouna (via Diario AS) has reported that Los Rojiblancos consider Todibo to be a top target.

Todibo is having an excellent season at Nice, and the expectation is that he will move on in the summer for a significant fee. Atletico Madrid are willing to pay a large amount to sign him, which will be music to the ears of Barcelona, who have a 20% sell-on that will become active in the event that the French international is sold.

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Jean-Clair Todibo Manchester United OGC Nice

