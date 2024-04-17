Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid strike first against Manchester City courtesy of Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid were the underdogs for their Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Manchester City, which is a winner-takes-all clash after last week’s draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they have landed the first punch at the Etihad Stadium, scoring inside the opening 12 minutes.

Man City bossed possession in the opening stages, but it is Real Madrid that have done the most with it. Vinicius Junior broke in behind the hosts’ defence before playing it across to Rodrygo Goes, who managed to find the back of the net at the second time of asking.

What a start for the 14-time winners of this competition. Vinicius and Rodrygo have started brightly, and it’s no surprise that they were at the heart of this goal.

Real Madrid will be disappointed at not winning last week, but now they have something to defend for the remainder of this match. Can they hold onto this lead?

