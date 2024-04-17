WATCH: Manchester City make pressure tell as Kevin De Bruyne equalises against Real Madrid

Real Madrid had held firm for over an hour in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Manchester City, having taken an early lead. However, with only 14 minutes to go, they have been pegged back.

It was Rodrygo Goes that opened the scoring after 12 minutes, and since then, Real Madrid have defended strongly to stop Man City from equalising. However, they have managed to do so now, with Kevin De Bruyne firing into the roof of the net after the ball broke his way off Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have sat back and invited pressure ever since Rodrygo’s goal, which is often a dangerous tactic. They haven’t been able to hold out, and now, this tie is finely poised at 4-4 on aggregate.

A response is needed by Real Madrid if they are to take this to extra time at least. Man City have been all over them, and they will smell blood.