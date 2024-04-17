Star player believes Getafe’s partial stadium closure for racist abuse incident “wasn’t fair”

Earlier this month, Getafe were handed a partial stadium closure after one of their supporters racially abused Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna during the two teams’ meeting at the Coliseum on the 30th of March.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria believes that this punishment handed out to the club was harsh. Speaking to the media on Wednesday (via Marca), he stated his belief that it should only be the person responsible for the racist abuse that should be in trouble.

“Both the club and the players are against any racism or xenophobia. It’s a complicated issue, but in the end, we shouldn’t be punished for a character who hasn’t controlled their manners or who isn’t educated. It would be much easier to sanction the person.

“The sanction wasn’t fair, you have to take the person who was racist and let him serve as an example. The majority of fans are not to blame. I hope (the stadium closure) doesn’t transpire, and that it can be appealed.”

This weekend’s fixture against Real Sociedad will be the first match for Getafe with this reduced attendance. It remains to be seen how affected their players will be with less fans.