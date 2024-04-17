Remarkable statistic on Xavi Hernandez emerges after Barcelona’s Champions League exit

Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after a 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their quarter-final tie ensured a 6-4 aggregate loss. The game swung in the first half when Ronald Araujo was sent off, after which PSG scored four unanswered goals.

Araujo wasn’t the only member of Barcelona’s personnel to be shown a red card last night. Head coach Xavi Hernandez was also dismissed by referee Istvan Kovacs during the second half for kicking out at a piece of advertising near the dugout. It’s the third time this season that the 44-year-old has been shown a red card.

Those three red cards are the only ones that Xavi has been shown during his time at Barcelona, but remarkably, it’s still more than he was ever shown during his time at the Catalan giants as a player, as reported by MD. During his 17 years in the first team, in which he made 767 appearances, he was only red carded on two occasions.

Xavi was sent off against Getafe and Atletico Madrid earlier in the season, and Barcelona managed to be victorious in the matches immediate after those dismissals. They will hope the same happens this weekend, when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the final Clasico of the season – and Xavi’s tenure.