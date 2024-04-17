Real Madrid to be without key player for Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday in dramatic fashion, as they defeated reigning champions Manchester City on penalties in their own backyard. It means that Los Blancos are still on course for their 15th title win in the competition.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, yellow cards reset at the semi-final stage, so the likes of Vinicius Junior are now no longer at risk of missing any matches in this season’s Champions League. However, they did incur one suspension for the first leg of their clash with Bayern Munich, as Dani Carvajal was yellow-carded against Man City, which has triggered an automatic one-match ban, as per Diario AS.

Replacing Carvajal should be fairly straightforward for Carlo Ancelotti, with Lucas Vazquez being the obvious choice. Nacho Fernandez can also fill in for Real Madrid if required, especially as Eder Militao is likely to be Antonio Rudiger’s partner by the time the first leg rolls around.