Real Madrid submit €10m bid for second Turkish talent – report

Real Madrid dipped into the Turkish market last summer to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for a deal that could end up costing €25m. This season it looks as if they could be back in for another 18-year-old prospect from Turkey.

Somewhat less high profile is goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan of Trabzonspor, but he is regarded highly as the next big thing in Turkish goalkeeping. As per Sabah, and carried by Diario AS, Real Madrid have submitted an offer of €10m for Cevikkan, who only joined Trabzonspor last summer for €700k from Altinordo.

Already standing at 190cm (6 foot 2), Cevikkan is yet to make his debut for Trabzonspor, and is currently regarded as their third-choice goalkeeper, having made six call-ups this season. Their plan is to use him for Real Madrid Castilla before developing him for the first team. Where he has impressed is in his three under-18 caps for Turkey, where he made a series of good saves against Spain in a 1-1 draw last October.

It is not yet clear how Trabzonspor have responded, but is yet further evidence of Real Madrid’s increased desire to become the best scouters of elite young talent in the world. The signings of Guler and Endrick Felipe are a sure sign that they feel it is a strategy that can give them an edge in a market where they no longer have the largest resources.