“Real Madrid never dies” – Carlo Ancelotti delighted with efforts against Manchester City

Real Madrid progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League on Wednesday, as they saw off Manchester City on penalties in their own backyard. The tie ended 4-4 on aggregate after 210 minutes, but it was Los Blancos that were victorious in the end, winning 4-3 in the spot-kicks.

Real Madrid took an early lead at the Etihad Stadium through Rodrygo Goes, before displaying a battling backs-to-the-wall performance against the reigning champions. Carlo Ancelotti was absolutely delighted with his side’s fighting instincts against Man City, as he told Movistar (via Marca) post-match.

“We started well, we took the lead and then we suffered, fought, sacrificed. We defended too deep, City had more control, although they always have more control. I think we defended very, very well.

“We’ve seen Real Madrid many times this season, which brings out something that nobody thought we were going to have. In the shootout, we were very convinced that we would qualify. Obviously I really like it when I see a team that sacrifices and fights, as well as the quality… Winning here could only be done this way.”

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, but in the immediate future, they will face Barcelona in their next match on Sunday. Despite their efforts in Manchester, Ancelotti expects his players to be recovered in time for the Clasico.

“We don’t have any physical problems, and we have time until Sunday to recover. We will sleep here calmly to recover and realise that we have achieved something very good. Everyone thought we were dead, but Real Madrid never gives up because Real Madrid never dies.”