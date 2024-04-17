Real Madrid into semi-finals after penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City

Real Madrid are into the semi-finals of the Champions League. They played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, which meant that 4-4 stalemate on aggregate, before they won 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

It was a dream start for Real Madrid, as they struck first inside the opening quarter of an hour. Fine work from Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde saw Vinicius Junior played in, and his excellent cross was met by Rodrygo Goes. His initial shot was saved by countryman Ederson, but he poked the ball home at the second attempt.

After that moment, Real Madrid looked to sit in and frustrate Man City. It almost worked, but the hosts managed to find a way through in the 78th minute. The ball broke off Antonio Rudiger into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, who made no mistake from close range to fire inro the roof of Andriy Lunin’s net.

No more goals came in the remainder of the 90, nor in the extra time too, which meant that penalties were required. Andriy Lunin proved to the hero for Real Madrid, as he saved by Bernardo Silva and former Los Blancos midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Antonio Rudiger scored the winning penalty, sparking wild scenes in the away end.

It means that Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, as they defeated Arsenal in their quarter-final. Los Blancos will certainly fancy their chances of winning title number 15 in this competition.