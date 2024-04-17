Punishment for racial abuse of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni recommended by Government body

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni was the latest victim of racial abuse in Spanish football on Saturday, and the Anti-Violence Committee have handed down a verdict on the incident. Jude Bellingham declared the need for more action from those in power and harsher punishments before Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester City.

A Mallorca fan, who was identified by the National Police as a minor, was seen making monkey gestures and noises at Tchouameni. As per MD, the minor will be handed a €4k fine and a year-long ban from sporting facilities. It will be down to the courts to hand out that punishment, and possibly prove the fan guilty in court. The same fan will also be fined €3,001 for throwing two plastic bottles onto the pitch.

The same punishment has been recommended to fans that racially abused Vinicius Junior during a match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, as well as a Getafe fan who abused Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna.

While La Liga have been much more active in condemning and identifying fans guilty of racial abuse, they still have little power to punish individuals, and Government and legal bodies have not punished racial abuse with the severity that many would like to see. As the problem continues, the question will be asked whether clubs should receive more of a punishment – Getafe and Mallorca have been fined and in the former case, given a partial stadium closure. The message sent by the punishments above is that throwing empty water bottles is thought of on a similar level to racial abuse.