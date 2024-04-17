PSG Champions League defeat could be last in Barcelona shirt for defender after disappointing showing

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was not blamed by manager Xavi Hernandez for his red card against Paris Saint-Germain, who felt the decision was incorrect to send the Uruguayan off, but there is little doubting that it was the turning point in their quarter-final clash. It could have been his last game in the Champions League for Barcelona.

Ilkay Gundogan was less sympathetic towards his teammate, but as he watched on from the tunnel, the defeat might have involved an extra bitter taste for Araujo. As per Relevo, there is a good chance that it is his last European appearance for the club, as Barcelona consider major sales this summer to balance the accounts and release pressure on their salary limit.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski lost possession as a result of an unsuccessful touch 8 times against PSG last night, no player has done so more in a UCL match this season. @WhoScored pic.twitter.com/36amx8DDY9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2024

The exit from the Champions League, means less money coming into the accounts, and none of the €50m they might have gained from the World Club Cup next summer, as Atletico Madrid qualified ahead of them. A large financial blow, it only brings those sales closer, including that of Araujo. They say the €80m or so that they could bring in for Araujo, alongside the emergence of Pau Cubarsi, make it a necessity that Barcelona at the very least consider his sale this summer.

The 24-year-old defender is currently in contract talks with Barcelona, and has said that he is happy there, but that it depends on the club. His current contract runs until 2024, and those talks started in February, but ‘no concrete advances’ have been made regarding his future.