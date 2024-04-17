Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique makes appeal to Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona exit

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has asked Xavi Hernandez to reverse his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, but was met with a firm response from his former teammate.

The Asturian praised his side for their emotional balance after conceding virtually from Barcelona’s first attack, with Lamine Yamal assisting Raphinha.

“We started the game in a brilliant way. We knew it was going to be a game with goals. We were prepared for any scenario, even to concede despite the fact that in 12 minutes Barca had not approached the area and scored a goal in a spectacular action by Lamine.”

"It has been difficult to play against Barça on a sentimental level. I hope not to play against Barca many more times." Luis Enrique says playing against #FCBarcelona took its toll on him. #PSG #UCL (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/FrPfhr5SOM — Football España (@footballespana_) April 17, 2024

Luis Enrique said that Xavi would continue to be the ideal coach for several more years, were he to remain in the post. Xavi announced he would be leaving at the end of the season in January. He has remained adamant that will not change, and until Barcelona’s elimination at the hands of PSG, there was plenty of talk that Barcelona would try to persuade him to stay.

“Xavi is the ideal coach for Barca, I hope and wish that he continues to be so for many more years, but it is not my decision,” he noted.

Xavi: "I will try to speak calmly… With the way football is today, it's impossible to play 10 against 11 and I think the red card was unfair." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2024

“The sending off, [it was] very important. Without it we would have won, although I cannot prove it,” he commented, contradicting Xavi’s statements that Barcelona were better while the sides were even.

Asked about that evaluation, and the possibility of him staying, Xavi was blunt in his response.

“No to both,” Xavi told Cadena SER, who was in no mood to entertain either idea.

It looks as if it will be the end of Xavi in the Barcelona job, with multiple reports emerging that his time is limited in the job. Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez is expected to take over from him.