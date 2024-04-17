Neymar Junior leaves lewd comment under Instagram post praising Kylian Mbappe

The rumours of a rift between Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe have not receded into the distance with the exit of the former from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian has liked a number of posts speaking negatively of Mbappe, and again made his feelings rather clear as the Frenchman scored his brace against Barcelona to send PSG to the Champions League semi-finals.

A Brazilian football page posted the following about Mbappe, saying “Mbappe showing once again that he is a good guy. But the villain of a story badly told… Or what do you think?”

They went on to say that Mbappe has that ‘competitive spirit’, perhaps referring to a frequent criticism of Neymar over the years.

The Brazilian superstar, currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Al-Hilal, left his feelings clear in the comments, leaving ‘American ball-sucker’ under the post.

Neymar has yet to be in Saudi Arabia a full year, but already there is talk of the 32-year-old’s next destination. Reports in Barcelona state that he has exchanged messages with Barcelona President Joan Laporta about a return in 2025, while in Brazil there is talk he could head back to Santos.