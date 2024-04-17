Kylian Mbappe confirms decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain won’t change after Barcelona win

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has rejected the idea that success in Europe with the club could change his mind on his upcoming departure from the club. In mid-February, PSG communicated to the media that he would be leaving, and while he has not announced his next destination, but all expect him to be wearing the white of Real Madrid next season.

“No, no, no,” he responded when asked changing his mind on his decision, which will be music to the ears of Real Madrid fans.

First and foremost on Mbappe’s mind will be trying to win the Champions League as a manner of departing in the most dramatic fashion, as PSG try to become just the second French club to win a European Cup after Olympique Marseille.

“I have the dream of winning the Champions League with Paris. Sure. It’s one more step now against a great team and we’re going to try to get to Wembley. We played a great game as a group and we worked for six days with the idea of ​​winning here. It is a great day for the club and congratulations to all the people at the club who work as the staff.”

“Playing for the team from the capital of my country is very special, I dreamed of these qualifiers when I came to PSG. It’s a great day for the club. I am proud to be Parisian.”

Mbappe is not believed to have signed anything with Real Madrid, but a verbal agreement to join them is in place. Recent reports say that Mbappe and Real Madrid are still finalising details of his contract regarding the Frenchman’s image rights and whether he plays in the Paris Olympics this summer.