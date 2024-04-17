Juventus believe they could sign Real Sociedad star in cut-price deal worth €40-45m

Real Sociedad are facing a very busy summer, with some of their best players becomingly increasing targeted by clubs across Europe. The likes of Martin Zubimendi, Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino have all been linked with departures, and perhaps the most likely to leave is the latter.

Merino sees his current deal at La Real expire at the end of next season, and at this stage, a renewal agreement is not close. It could mean that he is on the market this summer. One of the clubs keen on the Spanish international midfielder is Juventus, and Tuttosport have reported that the Italian giants have stepped up their interest in recent weeks.

Merino’s release clause is valued at €60m, but if a new contract is not agreed before the summer, Juventus believe that they could be able to agree a deal with La Real worth in the region of €40-45m.

Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in Merino over the last couple of months, so they may also be monitoring the situation. Real Sociedad’s stance is clear: they want to agree a new contract with the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.