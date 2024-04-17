Dani Alves appears to reconcile with wife Joana Sanz in spite of rape conviction

Several weeks after Dani Alves was granted bail from his rape conviction as he awaits the appeal of the case, he appears to patched up relations with wife Joana Sanz.

The pair had been due to separate after Sanz prepared divorce papers, but there has been no confirmation that was the case. Alves and Sanz appear to have made up their differences. The Spanish model posted a picture of their hands interlocked on her Instagram story, both with same 1+1+1 inscribed.

Gossip magazine Diez Minutos have now also captured images of the pair in Barelona walking the streets hand-in-hand, wearing the same clothes that Alves had on to report to his probation officer last Friday. MD carried the story.

After spending 14 months in prison awaiting trial, Alves was convicted of rape and sentenced to four and a half years in prison before the appeal and subsequent bail. The prosecution have also appealed the case, seeking a longer sentence.