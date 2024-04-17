Cristiano Ronaldo owed €10m by former club after winning case over deferred wages

Over the last couple of years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in a case against former club Juventus, which stems from wages that he did not receive during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The dispute concerns the monthly payments deferred by Juventus as part of their “salary manoeuvres”, which were implemented due to their lack of income during the pandemic. Ronaldo never received this money, hence his appeal to the Refereeing Board of the Italian Football Federation.

As per MD, the case has returned a verdict, and it has gone in favour of Ronaldo. As such, he is now owed in the region of €10m by Juventus, who will have to take the money out of their current budget, as they decided not to put money aside because they believed that they would win this matter.

It’s a very nice win for Real Madrid icon Ronaldo, who has been in excellent form for current club Al-Nassr over the last 12 months.