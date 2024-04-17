Champions League Predictions: Split on whether Real Madrid or Manchester City make it through

As Real Madrid head back to the Etihad looking for their first ever away win over Manchester City, our writers have their say on whether we will see a Spanish team in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Feargal Brennan: This clash blew everyone away in the first leg with control not possible for either Carlo Ancelotti or Pep Guardiola. The visitors will look to play down the tempo in Manchester with the hosts inevitably under pressure to go for it a little more. Ancelotti’s experienced core will not panic and they have no issue with a long night at the Etihad.

Result: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (Real Madrid to win on penalties)

John Menzies: This is a huge match. Last week’s draw has left the tie finely poised, although Real Madrid will be underdogs in Manchester, there’s no doubt about that. Although they have the firepower to hurt Pep Guardiola’s side, I’m unsure about their ability to withstand Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and co.

Result: Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid

Ruairidh Barlow: Real Madrid showed last week that they are, as Bernardo Silva says, a better team than they were last year, and can compete with Manchester City. However in the previous two meetings, Los Blancos were outplayed for large parts of both of them, and the thing that got them through was their ability to impart chaos and accentuate brilliant players. Without Karim Benzema and with Nacho Fernandez, that’s riskier and harder.

City will look to dominate, and will have to overcome their usual teetering in the Champions League, because it will be tight, but City will manage their way through this.

Result: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid