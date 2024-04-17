Celta Vigo planning to stick with Rafa Benitez successor for next season

Last month, Rafa Benitez was sacked after less than a year in charge of Celta Vigo. The former Valencia, Real Madrid and Liverpool manager had a very difficult time in charge in Galicia, and after a 4-0 thumping at the Santiago Bernabeu, the decision was taken to relieve him of his duties.

Claudio Giraldez was elevated from Celta’s B team to take charge until the end of the season, and he’s had a promising start. Four points from his first three matches at the helm means that Celta are currently three points clear of the relegation zone, although this is still very precarious at this stage.

Celta are pleased with Giraldez’s start as head coach, and according to Marca, their plan is to continue with him in charge of the first team. This will be the case even if they are relegated, with talks over extending his contract expected to start in the coming days.

Celta Vigo are facing a massive few weeks in their fight for survival, as they take on Las Palmas, Alaves and Villarreal in their next three fixtures, before games against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club. Giraldez will hope that he can steer them away from trouble, which would mean that he continues as a La Liga manager for next season.