Barcelona step up efforts to re-sign 25-year-old Spain star as Deco meets with representatives

It appears that Barcelona are eyeing up a summer move for RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo. The 25-year-old was previous part of the club’s famous La Masia academy, before leaving in 2015 to join Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

As reported by Jijantes (via MD), Barcelona sporting director Deco met with the father and representatives of Olmo on Wednesday afternoon. He has a €60m release clause at Leipzig, although the likelihood is that the Catalan giants will try to negotiate a deal with the Bundesliga side, if they do decide to make a summer move.

If that is the case, Barcelona could face competition from Manchester City, who also met with Olmo’s agents and father last week. The player himself is keen to leave Leipzig in the summer.

Barcelona have followed Olmo’s progress ever since he left the club, and they believe that he is in line with the Barca DNA. It remains to be seen whether a deal is pursued with Leipzig in the summer.