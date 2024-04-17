Barcelona star potentially lucky to escape ban after hand gesture towards referee

It wouldn’t be the first time that a hand gesture has gotten a Barcelona player into trouble after they’ve already been sent off.

Last season Robert Lewandowski was sent off for two yellow cards against Osasuna, and as he made his way to the dugout, rubbed his nose, a gesture that is perceived to be a synonymous with calling someone arrogant. Ultimately, it saw his ban increased from one game to three.

Defender Ronald Araujo was the one who was irate after he was shown a straight red card against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, after he was adjudged to have brought down Bradley Barcola when he was through on goal.

Ronald Araújo, not happy with his red card. 🫳🏻 pic.twitter.com/tE3Whk4fhZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2024

As he went off, the Uruguayan could be seen making a twisting gesture with his hand, which Sport say is understood as ‘robbery’ or ‘robbing’. It appears to have gone unnoticed by the officials and so far UEFA, and there is no sign he will be sanctioned for it. Barcelona fans may argue they have already received punishment enough.