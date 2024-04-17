Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan ‘divides’ dressing room following second stinging criticism this season

Last October when Ilkay Gundogan criticised his Barcelona teammates for not being angry enough about their defeat to Real Madrid, the German made headlines for an entire week. It culminated in him explaining his words to the dressing room ahead of a training session, but that does not look like it will be the case this time round.

Gundogan told the press that Barcelona destroyed themselves in the most simple manner on Tuesday night following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, calling out Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo and Ronald Araujo for their crucial mistakes during the second leg.

Ig Koundé: "Huge disappointment not to qualify for the semis when we had everything to do so. We win as a team and we lose as a team, always. It's time to recover and get ready for El Clásico this Sunday. Thanks for the support Culers 💙❤️" @jkeey4 pic.twitter.com/Ciq4hP0X9G — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2024

Diario AS say that more than one colleague has communicated to him that they agree with him, and backed him up as a result. This time there was less of a general reaction against his words, but it remains to be seen how the players in question will react.

The 33-year-old has never been one to bite his tongue, and has more right than anyone else to chastise his teammates, given he has played more minutes than anyone else, and arguably better than anyone else too. Gundogan delivered some home truths, that could well do good for Barcelona, but the reaction is a clear sign that it has not been the modus operandi to do so publicly for some time.