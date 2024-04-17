Barcelona and Brazil legend comes out of retirement at the age of 58

Former Brazil, Barcelona and Valencia forward Romario has come out of retirement at the ripe old age of 58.

Always idiosyncratic, Romario retired in 2009, and has since taken on a career in politics, which he was last active in during 2021, endorsing then President Jair Bolsonaro, and criticising now President Lula da Silva.

He has been registered by America in Rio de Janeiro to play in the Serie A2 Campeonato de Carioca, the second tier of the Rio state championship, which consists of 12 teams and will begin on the 18th of May. He has said that he is not looking to compete in the championship, but rather play for his favourite club and with his son, Romarinho.

“I make it clear that it is not to compete in the championship, but to play some games with my favorite team, America. In addition, I will make another dream come true: playing with my son.”

Romario is president of America, and will earn the minimum salary possible, as per Marca, which he will then donate back to the club.

Part of Johan Cruyff’s famous Barcelona dream team, he played in Catalonia for two seasons, as well as a further year at Valencia, winning the league with the former. He also won the World Cup and two Copa America’s with Brazil, scoring 55 times in 71 international caps.