Athletic Club edge closer to finalising future of Copa del Rey hero amid interest from “many clubs”

Athletic Club are blessed with having two very good goalkeepers. Unai Simon is the undisputed number one, also for Spain, whereas Julen Agirrezabala is their cup goalkeeper – and he certainly came to the fore this season.

Los Leones head coach Ernesto Valverde entrusted Agirrezabala with the starting responsibilities during this season’s Copa del Rey run, and that included the final against Mallorca earlier this month. The 23-year-old saved a penalty in the shoot-out at La Cartuja, as Athletic won their first Copa title in exactly 40 years.

Despite having the opportunity to sell Agirrezabala while his value is high, Athletic have now pressed ahead with plans to renew his contract, as per Relevo. His current deal expires at the end of next season, which has alerted “many clubs” to his situation.

Athletic Club will be hopeful of tying up Agirrezabala’s future before the summer transfer window opens. They are certainly edging closer to securing a renewal in the coming weeks and months.