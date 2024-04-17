20-year-old defender previously linked to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in tricky contract situation

Girona defender Arnau Martinez was one of the revelations of the season last year, but has found his involvement significantly reduced. After links to Atletico Madrid and Barcelona last summer, his contract situation is attracting much less attention this year.

Arnau has a year left on his deal at Girona, making him a prime candidate to either renew or be sold by Girona this summer. Recently Sporting Director Quique Carcel told Televisio de Girona that it was a complex situation, as recounted by MD.

“Arnau is not playing, but he is not in the best moment to make decisions either because he is waiting for the evolution of his situation. We want him to continue, but he also has to make a decision about what he wants to do in his sporting career. It’s an uncomfortable situation.”

“I wouldn’t say that the renewal is at a dead end, but he also has a personal situation with his agents that he must finish solving.”

It was reported back in February that a new deal had been agreed – but not signed – to extend his deal at the club, but to include a reduced buyout clause, with his current one set at €20m. The delay continues due to the fact that Arnau has changed representation, and the new agents are keen to renegotiate the deal done by the previous ones. Girona however are not willing to budge on their previous agreement.

The Catalan paper say that there is no agreement in place, and that sources close to the player say the issue is simply the length of his deal, more than anything.

After an excellent debut campaign, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were both linked with Arnau, who shone as a right-back, but also came through the academy playing as a central defender. He stands out for his intelligence and tackling, but is not blessed with lots of pace, as many full-backs are.