Barcelona

WATCH: Raphinha’s fine form continues as Barcelona strike first again against Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona may already have one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They carried a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg in Paris, and now, they’ve struck first against Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

Raphinha scored twice last week, and it is he that has opened the scoring, just like he did six days ago. It was brilliant work from Lamine Yamal on the right, and his cross from inside the penalty area was turned home at close range by the Brazilian winger, who appeared to know very little about it.

Lamine Yamal has been a star this season, and he made light work of Nuno Mendes to create that goal all on his own. It means that Barcelona now hold a 4-2 lead in this tie, which is a very significant advantage. They only needed to avoid defeat in this second leg, but now they have their noses in front.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Lamine Yamal Paris Saint-Germain Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News