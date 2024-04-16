WATCH: PSG now 5-4 up on aggregate as Kylian Mbappe converts penalty against Barcelona

Barcelona are on the cusp of being eliminated from the Champions League, with Paris Saint-Germain now being 3-1 up on the night at the Estadi Olimpic, which means that the French champions are 5-4 up on aggregate.

Raphinha opened the scoring early on for Barcelona, but the match – and tie – turned when Ronald Araujo was shown a straight red card. Ousmane Dembele scored before half time, with Vitinha making it 2-1 to PSG just after the interval. Now, Dembele has won a penalty after being fouled in the area by Joao Cancelo, which has been converted by Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé fires Paris Saint-Germain ahead on aggregate from the spot 🥶 What a comeback from PSG!#UCL 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/C9TOlLlTl3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

KYLIAN MBAPPE was NEVER gonna miss pic.twitter.com/2X4CeKp4uq — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) April 16, 2024

WHO ELSE BUT KYLIAN MBAPPÉ? 🇫🇷 João Cancelo makes a rash challenge and the World Cup winner makes no mistake from 12 yards 🥶 pic.twitter.com/vZDS41V2lv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

Barcelona have been sliding ever since Araujo’s dismissal. It seemed inevitable that they would fall behind, and now, they have done so. They’ve also lost Xavi Hernandez, who has also been shown a red card by the referee. Simply put, his side have 25 minutes to save their season, which is heading towards a complete failure.