WATCH: PSG level on aggregate against Barcelona courtesy of long-range Vitinha strike

Barcelona are now right up against it in their hopes to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Having already been reduced to 10 men, they are now behind on the night against Paris Saint-Germain, which means that the tie is now all square at 4-4.

It had been a dream start for the Catalans, as Raphinha scored the opener. However, Ronald Araujo’s red card turned the momentum towards PSG. Ousmane Dembele scored before half time, and now, Vitinha’s long-range strike has made it 2-1 to the French champions at the Estadi Olimpic.

Vitinha, that is a 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 🤩 PSG are back in it! We're level on aggregate at 4-4 🍿#UCL 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PriyrdiCD5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

VITINHA FROM DISTANCE! 🚀 PSG are level on aggregate! What a tie we have in Barcelona 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jtnGfnBDP8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

It’s a huge blow for Barcelona, as their advantage is now wiped out. It has looked inevitable after Araujo’s sending off, and it does appear that this match is only going one way, and that is a PSG victory that would secure progression to the semi-finals. A huge response is needed by Xavi Hernandez’s side in these final minutes.